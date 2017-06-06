For resort, Alessandro Dell’Acqua indulged freely in what he likes most — the ingenuous subtle sensuality that has marked his aesthetic over the decades.

Unlike his former luxury namesake line, No. 21 is rooted in a solid contemporary vibe, filled with urban and sporty references. For resort, the designer also integrated a lingerie feel, exalted by the use of his signature nude tone.

Epitomizing the spirit of the collection, see-through slipdresses peeped out from the edge of knitted polo dresses, and plissé poplin frocks were embellished with detachable lace sleeves, while a transparent lace tunic revealed a retro-inspired lingerie set.

The delicate floral motif rendered on a range of feminine pieces contrasted with the more masculine appeal of checkered styles infused with a sartorial feel. The word “chérie” printed on T-shirts and tank tops introduced a hint of pop, while feathers and sequins enhanced the glam appeal of the collection.