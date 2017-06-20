  View Gallery — 24   Photos


Millennial chic was the mood at Off-White. Continuing the path started with the fall show, Virgil Abloh developed a collection focused on a feminine, more mature look yet still imbued with youthful energy.

With “wildness” as the theme, the lineup was filled with fabrics and motifs revealing a naturalistic touch. Textured jute with a rustic feel was crafted, for example, for a suit showing a boxy jacket and oversized pants but also for a hyper-feminine corset worn over a lace high-neck top. In a play of contrasts, a fresh floral pattern was splashed both on a utilitarian front pocket shirt and on a fluid plissé silk skirt.

A mannish influence echoed in the asymmetric shirts featuring a combination of striped patters, while the draped silk frocks and the intarsia satin and lace slipdresses exuded sensual femininity.

Off White Resort 2018

24 Photos 

