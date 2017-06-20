Piazza Sempione Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Activewear-inspired details injected a dynamic touch into the commercially savvy Piazza Sempione collection.

Drawstrings put the focus on the waists of shirtdresses and oversized crisp cotton shirts, while technical scuba jersey was crafted for a chic tennis polo dress.

The brand’s signature juxtaposition of mannish and feminine details returned in the sartorial range of flared pants, tops and vests, coming in a graphic check motif. Suits, featuring contrasting stitching, included cropped jackets with a Sixties retro feel.

In addition, a nautical vibe ran through the color blocked plissé shirtdresses and the knitted blazers featuring a pattern of irregular stripes.

