Roberto Cavalli Resort 2018

Nature has always been a major source of inspiration for Roberto Cavalli. This season, the brand’s in-house design team took an imaginative trip under the sea and then straight into the Amazon rainforest.

The pulse of submarine nature was rendered in the prints and embroideries of coral reefs, anemones and seabed vegetation giving a fresh, breezy feel to fluid dresses, knitted frocks with details carved to reproduce sea weaves, as well as a chambray short tunic.

But Cavalli also went beyond the sea. In order to offer a wider daywear offering than previous seasons, the brand introduced a safari theme, which informed the range of jackets with applied pockets matched with slouchy crepe de chine cargo pants with crushed leather inserts.

Then it was off to the rainforest, with Amazonian fauna and flora inspired vibrant prints, including a bright butterfly pattern and a snakeskin motif, coming in pastel tones, rendered on a silk lamé shimmering fabric crafted for a draped minidress.

The evening range spanned from more graphic designs, including a maxi style with cutouts and jewelry decorations, to a hyper luxury number with multicolored sequined embroideries.