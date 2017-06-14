Rochas Resort 2018

Alessandro Dell’Acqua is continuing to shape the image of the Rochas woman with the combination of very feminine silhouettes and rich fabrics.

There was an innocent flair running through the lineup. Organza dresses embellished by plissé and ruffles showed a delicate pattern of lullabies, which also appeared as embroideries on a silk shirt with patch pockets worn with a cardigan and a striped pencil skirt.

Baby blue and white vertical stripes injected a fresh touch on a silk mini tunic dress with a sweet collar and lingerie-inspired details. Its fluid appeal contrasted with the textured jacquard brocade in a micro pattern of buds crafted for a flared midi skirt paired with a coordinated sleeveless top.

While the collection was strong on soft, pastel tones, Dell’Acqua introduced some pops of bright colors, including the deep red of a chic robe coat cinched at the waist with a thin belt, as well as the orange of a trenchcoat and a maxi strapless bustier gown.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Reem Acra Resort 2018: Reem Acra’s resort collection was all about clean evening separates and bold colorblocking.

Nicole Miller Resort 2018: The classic Nicole Miller girl exudes an edgy vibe, and for this resort collection, this was no exception.

Erdem Resort 2018: The designer drew inspiration from the surrealist paintings of Sylvia Fein to the abstract collages of the German Dada artist Hannah Höch.

RtA Resort 2018: Eighties’ and Nineties’ influences were mixed and matched in this glamorous resort collection infused with a rock’n’roll appeal.

Tadashi Shoji Resort 2018: The designer channeled Jane Birkin for a collection of flirty separates and a bohemian spirit.

Erika Cavallini Resort 2018: Sartorial elements were introduced in this resort collection celebrating an effortless elegance.