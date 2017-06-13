RtA Resort 2018

Glamour met rock ‘n’ roll in RtA’s resort collection. Eli Azran and David Rimokh developed a cool lineup targeting women who want to steal the spotlight. Eighties and Nineties references were throughout the collection, with sequins embroidered on sexy one-shoulder minidresses and on the sleeves of a denim jacket paired with silver skin-tight pants. Vinyl gave a sleek touch to a sensual trenchcoat and to a sporty parka layered over a see-through top.

The collection was big on denim, with different jean cloths patched on distressed skinny pants. A pair of jeans was also printed with a black-and-white zebra pattern, while denim shorts were paired with a cropped, boxy front-pocket jacket.