Sportmax Resort 2018

Sportmax looked into its archives for resort. In particular, the brand focused on a specific decade, the Nineties, which inspired the minimalistic allure of the collection.

Tailored constructions gave a polished attitude to a leather trenchcoat and a black power coat, both featuring applied, voluminous pockets. The inlaid tank tops of feminine dresses had a trompe-l’oeil effect, while midi dresses were designed with fitted silhouettes.

The collection’s strong tailoring element was contrasted with a sporty attitude. Activewear staples, such as a zippered sweatshirt, were elevated through the use of a rich silk, while a reversible nylon collarless coat revealed a technical nylon face.

Rib knitted details appeared on many of the pieces, including mannish pants, which were matched with a logo sweatshirt and a hooded windbreaker.

The lineup was also strong on cocoon outerwear designs, crafted from cotton and nylon with a wrinkled effect, while a jacket with a front pocket was oversized and rendered in a fabric with a denim effect.

