Stella Jean Resort 2018

“From the farm to the jungle” was the mood of Stella Jean’s resort collection, as the designer explained. Images of geese inspired by a Russian painting injected a playful touch into very feminine dresses, including a style featuring an incorporated capelet and inserts in a striped shirting fabric. Moving the focus to more exotic tropical locales, multicolor monkeys, drawn by Canadian artist Christopher Griffin, were printed on a range of pieces, from shorts and a sarong-like wrap skirt to mini and midi shirt dresses in fresh cotton.

The printed garments with vivacious motifs were juxtaposed with color-blocked knits introducing a graphic, more rigorous note into the lineup.

Tailoring, including a striped suit and a sleeveless trench dress, were commercially savvy alternatives to the more ladylike designs.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections: Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Elie Tahari Resort 2018: Elie Tahari designed his heavily embellished resort collection with the mind-set of traveling and escapism.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.

Naeem Khan Resort 2018: Naeem Khan’s resort collection was an ode to New York’s Botanical Garden and Miami’s beachside.

Paule Ka Resort 2018: Alithia Spuri-Zampetti gave a bohemian twist to the resort collection with in-depth experimentation with textiles.