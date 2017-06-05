Versace Resort 2018

A recent trip to Los Angeles stimulated the creativity of Donatella Versace, who, for resort, celebrated the unique vibe of some of the districts contributing to the multifaceted cultural scene of the City of Angels.

For example, the rock ‘n’ roll roots of Melrose Avenue with its multitude of vintage shops echoed in the metallic embellishments punctuating sartorial pieces, such as a coat worn over a pinstriped slipdress trimmed with lace. Studs also decorated a range of cool leather minidresses, including one featuring a graphic patchwork of napa, suede and vinyl, while a chain stitching recreated a sort of pinstriped motif on a tailored elongated vest.

The colors of the California sky at sunset were combined on a Versace signature Baroque print splashed on a silk twill shirt with a coordinated plissé skirt, both decorated with lace trimming for a hint of sexy femininity.

The tones and the signature wallpaper of The Beverly Hills Hotel served as inspiration for the most lively, fresh and summery part of the collection. This spanned from elegant dresses, coming in sorbet tones and embellished with sweetheart necklines, as well as lingerie details, to street-savvy pieces. They included all-over printed reversible bombers and anoraks in flamboyant patterns with a tropical feel, as well as a range of embroidered denim pieces and cotton utilitarian outerwear styles.

Versace’s playful tour in the heart of L.A. ended in Venice Beach, where the girls’ crochet bikinis and tops inspired the lineup’s oversized sweaters and knitted dresses showing geometric patterns.