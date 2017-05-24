Versus Resort 2018

Galleries

The Versus line, which over the past few years has been designed by a range of creative directors including Christopher Kane and Anthony Vaccarello, is back in the hands of Donatella Versace. And the effect has been positive.

Surrounded by a creative team of international designers coming from different fields, from activewear to streetwear and luxury, Versace in the span of four seasons has managed to give the brand a recognizable identity rooted in the upper contemporary segment.

The brand’s energetic, streetwise resort collection could have been a tribute to the search for individuality by the new generation. Washed denim or vinyl was combined with multicolored tweed on patchwork pants and vests. The knitwear featured wording and graphics inspired by the motocross world, while a new hand-drawn lion-headed logo appeared as a patch on a T-shirt matched with a leather skirt showing a printed silk pleated detail.

A Nineties vibe resonated in the oversized pinstriped suit, infused with a tomboy spirit contrasting with the feminine sensuality of a cutout dress embellished with metallic grommets.