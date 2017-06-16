Vionnet Resort 2018

Galleries

How is the Japanese world seen though a Western lens? Deeply fascinating, elegant and sophisticated, according to the house of Vionnet.

For resort, Goga Ashkenazi focused on Japan’s multifaceted cultural heritage and aesthetic to deliver a beautiful collection featuring Eastern details perfectly blending with the signature couture-like European elegance of the brand.

Laser-cut, graphic cherry blossom decors were applied on a range of pieces, spanning from a chic wrap top matched with sartorial pants and a net tunic layered over fluid pants and cinched at the waist with an obi belt, to the flowing gowns. These included Vionnet’s signature bias-cut style crafted by combining four different silk squares, as well as a yellow asymmetric design with cutout details at the shoulder and the waist.

While the kimono-like printed wrap dresses looked like a tribute to the Japanese tradition, a group of poplin frocks, including a flattering style punctuated by metallic buttons, showed the urban, chic side of the collection.

Inspired by one of the eight principles of Japanese art — “Geido,” meaning discipline — Ashkenazi introduced references to the sports disciplines of martial arts and racing. The latter influenced a group of denim items, including a romper and an A-line dress embellished with colorful patches inspired by the car racing world.



