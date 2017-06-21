Vivetta Resort 2018

Galleries

Vivetta Ponti delivered a resort lineup which, while maintaining the brand’s signature playful touch, looked more polished and mature than in previous seasons. In particular the designer focused less on embellishments and more on interesting and edgier silhouettes.

For example, she designed new kimono-inspired buttonless shirts featuring the French placket embroidered with Vivetta’s signature female face profile, as well as asymmetric midi skirts showing plissé details.

A sporty touch was introduced via the logoed elastic bands on coordinated puffy crop tops and flounced pants, while a metallic heart-shaped zipper pull added a sweet touch to an elongated shirt with voluminous sleeves, which was matched with a transparent PVC A-line skirt. Shapes also appeared as eyelets on denim culottes and the metallic buttons punctuating flared jeans.

