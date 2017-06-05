Derek Lam 10 Crosby Resort 2018

Derek Lam 10 Crosby is in new hands — Shawn Reddy’s. The brand’s new design director was formerly Lam’s first assistant of four years at his namesake label.

“Shawn starting doing this in January — it was a great opportunity to switch it up a little bit with 10 Crosby,” Lam said at his showroom presentation. “I think it’s key — especially in the contemporary market to keep things fresh and give it a twist even when we still have the same DNA present.”

So what’s the switch, fashion-wise? Lam explained that essentially, the collection tended to be a bit too New York-centric, meaning it took its cues from the city’s urban nature. Now, in contrast, he intends for 10 Crosby to be more L.A. “The majority is sold in California, Texas, the sunbelt. So addressing that lifestyle is different,” he explained. “We also wanted to bring in some categories which touch both brands. I’m known for the trenchcoats, the outerwear, a certain kind of modern simplicity but always with a twist or playfulness, whether it’s via prints or the use of bold colors — so it kind of all sprung from there.”

As a result, the collection seems more refined. A white crepe dress for example featured hardware details and was layered over a white poplin shirt — something easily found on the main label. “We started by going through Derek’s archives and finding those pieces which are classically him,” said Reddy. Case in point — the trenchcoat. Here, Reddy used a double-faced fabric, made it two-tone and updated some of the details. He also took some colorblock dresses from Lam’s spring 2007 collection and reimagined them in knitted versions with a touch of West Coast vibe. Other highlights: built-in necklace cutout tops, knit pleated skirts, embroidered midlength dresses, leather paneled skirts and crinkled satin cropped flared pants to layer under long feminine tops.

The collection also included an assortment of “essential items” within its denim group; all those everyday must-haves that the 10 Crosby costumer counts on to build her wardrobe: jeans, denim jackets, colorblock sweaters, boyfriend shirting.