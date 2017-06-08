Adam Lippes Resort 2018

Galleries

“Some months ago a customer came out of the dressing room with one of our pre-fall looks saying, ‘Oh my god, every time I put on your clothes I just smile — you just make great clothes,'” said Adam Lippes at his resort preview. Possibly nothing he hadn’t heard before, but Lippes explained that it simply reaffirmed his purpose. “That’s what I am trying to do; I just want to make great, luxurious clothes — fabric, fit and construction and pieces you go to again and again. We are not doing costumes at all, just things you want to live in. Simple.”

For resort, Lippes’ offerings are exactly that – desirable and wearable. Take his Lurex knit dress, which is striped vertically, pleated and “does not wrinkle.” Or his cotton striped boned bodice midlength dress, which he also offered in black lace. Or his acid denim jacket, thoughtfully lined in silk. Who would not want these pieces?

Elsewhere, Lippes showed some effortless long dresses. “Customers want easy evening,” he said. A fuchsia chiffon long-sleeve pleated style with delicate red piping and a crepe jumpsuit with herringbone beading stood out.

