Adeam Resort 2018

Hanako Maeda’s mind turned to ballet and modern dance for resort, injecting her soft, feminine lineup with thoughtful design centered around fluid movement.

She had collaborated with choreographer Robert Binet in 2015 to design costumes for his piece “The Blue of Distance” for the New York City Ballet’s fall fashion gala. The show was on repeat performance this year, and had Maeda again thinking about how movement and garment coexist.

The collection was as much about movement as it was on celebrating the female form. “I wanted to make clothing that molds to your body and shows the natural curves of the woman’s body and allows her to move in different ways,” the designer said at a preview. She achieved this namely through a pleated crepe she made in her native Japan. The fabric was cut into a loose, asymmetrically draped pastel blue gown and used as ruffle trim on a blue top paired refreshingly with a cool pastel lime long-sleeved top. It had a stretch akin to a ribbed knit to flatter any body type. A gingham dress with off-set shoulders further highlighted a sense of seduction.

Elsewhere, Maeda played with the idea of layered dimension, pairing bright colors with translucent organza that reacted differently under varying lighting and movement. There were moments of slight deconstruction where the lining from a blazer pocket peaked out through slits, and on a trench where a viscose lining becomes the back panel.

Expanding as a lifestyle brand, Maeda will be introducing shoes and handbags into the U.S. market. Standouts included a doubled-pierced bag with buck suede strap handle and the “art frame” bag with gemstone accents and metal circle rings, which in Japanese culture signifies completion.

