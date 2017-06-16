Alberta Ferretti Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Alberta Ferretti’s resort collection was beautiful. Sifting through the racks at resort appointments with their commercial inclinations can be incredibly uninspiring, but the Ferretti space in the Aeffe showroom in New York was filled with impressive pieces that showed a light, modern side of Ferretti’s work.

She was inspired by the 1984 film “Passage to India,” and worked her signature ethereal details with obvious Indian references — purple madras, jungle prints featuring tigers and elephants and safari tailoring. It’s easy to get carried away with a theme, but Ferretti handled it with a light touch and impeccable fabrics. She touched on traditional sari dressing without going literal by mixing silk madras and scarf prints on simply cut shirtdresses, caftans and wrap skirts done in a rich, eclectic palette of purple, burgundy and green. Layers were light and easy and her prints were romantic and sophisticated, even the jungle motif, inspired by turn-of-the century wallpaper.

To break up all the silk, which can pile up into a rather mature look, there were great sporty, structured khaki pieces — an embroidered safari jacket, a two-tone khaki trench, a wrap skirt and high-waisted ultrawide-leg pants, that felt current and casual with a young spirit. As for Ferretti’s famous gowns, she embroidered nude tulle and silk with playful yet elegant jungle motifs.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Victoria Victoria Beckham Resort 2018: A mild Seventies vibe came through in color, print and disco sequins.

Zimmermann Resort 2018: Latin references and a lovelorn artist-as-muse served as inspiration for Nicky Zimmermann’s resort collection.

Vionnet Resort 2018: A Japanese inspiration was blended with the house’s signature elegant style in this beautiful collection.

I’m Isola Marras Resort 2018: Efisio Marras infused an urban, playful and a tad rebellious vibe in his debut collection for the contemporary line.

Nili Lotan Resort 2018: Nili Lotan referenced luxe interiors for a resort collection concentrated on mix-and-match evening.

Ala von Auersperg Resort 2018: The line aims to offer breezy beach-to-dinner coordinated caftan and gown sets in original digital prints.