A.L.C. Resort 2018

Miami and the Caribbean in the Seventies was Andrea Lieberman’s mood for resort. There were warm colors — marigold, navy and burgundy — and gentle throwback shapes, but Lieberman brought the vintage vibe up to date. Nothing was too retro. She treated the beachy/boho thing in a modern sporty way. A tri-color pleated dress with a cutout around the back was laid-back and feminine but clean. A fringed off-the shoulder top was worn with black track pants. Palm trees, which are becoming a bit of a branding exercise for A.L.C., appeared as prints and bright, cheeky embroidery on the back of a track jacket and blazer. “Being from L.A., it’s really coming front and center for us,” said Lieberman of the palm tree motifs. The shape of flared low-rise navy trouser and leather pants felt right for the moment and looked great paired back to collegiate plaid tailoring and knits.

