Alena Akhmadullina Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

For resort, Alena Akhmadullina continued her sartorial interpretation of Russian folklore with her most practical collection yet. Resort was also a smart continuation displaying tweaks on selections shown in Russia versus New York. A color palette inspired by Seventies nightlife glamour also elevated the collection.

Resort was a bit of a departure from Akhmadullina’s typically mystical interpretation and more of a focus on reference to nature. For example, a great, long floral coat with seafoam green mink lining the interior. Details from the season’s folklore, “Vasilisa the Wise,” a Cinderella-like tale, flowed throughout: bird claw feet on bags, brightly colored birds and ducks, set against crisscrossing tree branches. Regal silhouettes, such as previous Victorian high necks, were refreshingly paired down for easy wearability. Akhmadullina didn’t change everything though — her stellar fur coats remained.

A standout emerald kimono-inspired skirt and overcoat displayed Akhmadullina’s newest technique, incorporating a three-dimensional look to her designs through quilted embroidery.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Giorgio Armani Resort 2018: Contrasting forces emerged in Giorgio Armani’s resort collection, which spanned from eclectic, multicolor designs to essential, sophisticated attires.

Norma Kamali Resort 2018: Norma Kamali offered an extensive resort collection where she updated her signature pieces and expanded on her outerwear and swim.

Rachel Zoe Resort 2018: Rachel Zoe’s resort collection was guided by a cool, Sixties undertone with a modern, sculptural interpretation.

Lela Rose Resort 2018: The designer showed a charming resort collection of garden party-ready wares, which included pearls inset in sleeves and lace-up grosgrain details.

Altuzarra Resort 2018: Joseph Altuzarra referenced Patrick Bateman and the French countryside for a resort collection full of newness and some risks.