Alice McCall Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Australia-based Alice McCall softened things up for resort, showing a girlier side of her usually more edgy lineup. “There’s that whole Marie Antoinette mood going on with Parisian pastels — apricot, shell, ocean blue, rose — and that phrase neo-rococo, which we keep saying to each other in the atelier,” the designer explained on her show notes. “But then there’s the Alice McCall twist.”

Fluid ruffled dresses in printed tulle, brocade separates and feathered jackets definitely gave the collection its newly found luxe vibe, but there were also more than enough laid-back bohemian off the shoulder tops, embroidered playsuits and easy wrap dresses to balance things out.