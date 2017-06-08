Anna Sui Resort 2018

Galleries

The Seventies is the gift that keeps on giving at Anna Sui. The designer has been doing boho festival for a long time — yet always finds ways to keep it fresh. Her inspirations this time around were her favorite photographers — from Sara Moon to Guy Bourdin to Deborah Turbeville. “I love the romantic, moodiness of their photos so I wanted to capture that in the colors and prints that we chose,” she explained. The result, moody, floral, short dresses that could be used as tunics if layered over fluid pants, romantic lacework frocks featuring fairies and shooting star patterns, and star patterned tulle overlays.

There were also the playful silhouettes that Sui says her customer loves. Most memorable: a printed spaghetti strap camisole with ruffled chiffon worn with a cropped matching ruffled hem pant.

