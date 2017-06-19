Badgley Mischka Resort 2018

Mark Badgley and James Mischka have had the pleasure of dressing Anjelica Huston many times. “She did our anniversary campaign a few years ago and we’re so inspired by her,” Badgley said. They based many of the resort gowns on Huston’s taste of a sleek column or sculptural silhouette with one great detail, which made for a lineup of striking dresses. A black “butter” crepe dress with a deep V and graphic belt was killer. Another gown had a gently fluted white skirt and beaded black top. There were a lot of black and white gowns as well as beaded cocktail minis and some chic separates, but they broke out the color — cobalt blue, magenta, a garden jacquard — on dresses with statement necklines, such as sculpted ruffles or strong portrait cuts. The collection made you want to dress up.

