  View Gallery — 26   Photos


Mark Badgley and James Mischka have had the pleasure of dressing Anjelica Huston many times. “She did our anniversary campaign a few years ago and we’re so inspired by her,” Badgley said. They based many of the resort gowns on Huston’s taste of a sleek column or sculptural silhouette with one great detail, which made for a lineup of striking dresses. A black “butter” crepe dress with a deep V and graphic belt was killer. Another gown had a gently fluted white skirt and beaded black top. There were a lot of black and white gowns as well as beaded cocktail minis and some chic separates, but they broke out the color — cobalt blue, magenta, a garden jacquard — on dresses with statement necklines, such as sculpted ruffles or strong portrait cuts. The collection made you want to dress up.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Marina Moscone Resort 2018: Marina Moscone’s resort was referenced by art while focusing on key pieces her woman will want in her wardrobe. 

Badgley Mischka Resort 2018

26 Photos 

Kate Spade New York Resort 2018: Deborah Lloyd balanced playful kitsch and pop femininity for her Kate Spade New York resort collection.

Rag & Bone Resort 2018: Resort was a smart progression in focusing on perfecting individual pieces for Rag & Bone.

M Missoni Resort 2018: A light feminist spirit coursed throughout the playful resort collection for M Missoni.

Rochas Resort 2018: Feminine silhouettes and rich fabrics contributed to the sophisticated elegance of this resort collection.

MSGM Resort 2018: Massimo Giorgetti combined a retro surf inspiration with contemporary art and music references in this resort collection infused with urban edge.

load comments