Beaufille Resort 2018

Sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon have built their Beaufille label on contrasts of the masculine-feminine, gentle and quirky, volume and tailoring to the female form. They approached their first time designing resort pragmatically, pondering what their fun yet sophisticated clientele might wear to a holiday party, vacation and special occasion.

“What came to mind was really easy pieces with updated details that we always add, whether it’s topstitching or intricate seaming or cool little cutouts and flounces and volume with flares and sleeves,” Chloé said on a call. They leaned on a thread of ease, opting for lightweight fabrics that move and breathe. New shirting came in sheer black polyester-silk blends with ruffled collars and white linen-viscose blends with mutton sleeves. The rather flamboyant silhouettes drew from 17th- and 18th-century men’s wear, where blouses were voluminous and full of frills. Also new was high-shine satin cut into asymmetric tops with keyhole cutouts, pants with contrast cuffs and that great slip from fall with under-stitching on the bodice. There was a dressy quality in these with a retention of clean, simple modernity.

But there was power to the collection as well. A leather green coat and matching flared trousers, for instance, balanced the collection with weighted toughness. Simple shapes like flared pants or outerwear were livened up with topstitching. Most striking were the blazer and cargo jackets with boning in the body and lining for a take on power dressing. “When you put it on, you get this beautiful subtle shape, that’s understated, but you feel that power. There’s a bit of a power-suit trend and we wanted to translate that not only in how it looks, but how it feels on.”

