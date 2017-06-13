Brooks Brothers Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

American abstract expressionist artist Helen Frankenthaler inspired Zac Posen this season, not only her work but photographs of her — specifically a shot of her in a red Windbreaker, sitting seaside in Stamford, Conn. That photo and the soft, warm colors for which Frankenthaler was known helped Posen paint a feminine, nautically influenced picture for Brooks Brothers resort. There were neat sailor paints, nautical striped knit dresses and sweaters, a lace-up white shirt and plenty of navy-and-white pattern play, as well as pink- and purple-laced floral motifs.

No matter the seasonal influence, the real framework for a Brooks Brothers’ collection is the brand’s own iconic all-American, office-appropriate attire. Posen works well within it, offering a mix of plucky classics and more sober fare. Updates on the classic Fun Shirt came in mixed BB1 stripes and gingham prints, the latter one of the lineup’s big messages, done in black, peach and navy on a jacket and matching miniskirts and sheath dresses. Shirtdresses came in antique wallpaper florals, one of them featuring a mini hula dancer if you looked up close.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Sandy Liang Resort 2018: The overall tone was noticeably quieter, more relaxed, but retained that playful dose of subversion to keep things modern.

Brock Collection Resort 2018: Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock brought fairytale romance into modern reality.

Pamella Roland Resort 2018: Pamella Roland’s starting point for her newest collection took place in her own backyard.

Redemption Resort 2018: The inspiration for the collection is “aristocratic grunge.”

Rodebjer Resort 2018: The designer offered up a lot of layers to transition from party to street, strict to mildly wild.

Sonia Rykiel Resort 2018: The Sonia Rykiel girl took a trip to California and returned to Paris refreshed.