Camilla and Marc Resort 2018

Camilla Freeman-Topper of Camilla and Marc said their resort collection reflected the sense of freedom, positivity and optimism their Paris and New York friends have. Consequentially, they worked an angel motif into some of the pieces figuratively as well as more literally: for example, as a print on blousy delicate tops while more figuratively as an almost calligraphic depiction on a lilac crinkled georgette dress.
“The color base was drawn from American abstract expressionist artist Helen Frankenthaler’s body of work. We used many of the colors combinations she uses — pops of rasberry with ink, white with rose water, peach with grass-green, violet with lavender,” she explained.
Elsewhere, the collection features sturdy jeans, white cotton crisp shirts and a great flirty gathered dress number, ruched short dresses in crepe and a beautiful jacquard midlength frilly number.