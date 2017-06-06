“What I thought a lot about this past November is what I was interested in buying. I really wanted to be conscious about what I was looking for as a New Yorker, as someone who travels but also lives in the city, and I just realized that I was looking for those takeaway pieces for my vacation, but I was also looking for those really nice chunky knits and light jackets,” said Caroline Constas at her showroom resort preview.

The results: pieces for the city in the fall and sunny destinations. For the former, Constas offers chunky knits with intricate voluminous sleeves, military suits in feminine cuts, pin-striped Tencel suiting and silk everyday button-up blouses. For the latter, her signature off-the-shoulder tops take on new silhouettes, prints and fabrics: Constas got into gold lurex, which was most successfully done in the tonal off the shoulder top.

Evening has also been a focal point. Introduced during last season’s resort, Constas said due to its high demand, she is expanding her offerings. Highlights included a beautiful monochromatic nude long-sleeved leotard gown with a slit ruffled detail skirt.

