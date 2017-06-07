Chloé Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

It’s Chloé’s turn to have the awkward interim season between creative heads, as Clare Waight Keller made her exit for fall and Natacha Ramsay-Levi is incoming for spring. Except the resort collection wasn’t awkward at all. Instead it was “very Chloé,” true to the house’s history of pretty, naive bohemia and Waight Keller’s vision — filmy silk blouses, sweet lace dresses, a luxe blanket poncho or two — in particular. She left behind a defined enough template of greatest hits that a strong commercial pre-collection could practically design itself (the studio actually designed it).

The palette was inspired by the Palm Springs sky — pastel sunrise to deep, moody sunset — and the clothes were fit for a desert goddess, a little earthy, a little rock ‘n’ roll, definitely rich. The lineup was full of ethereal blouses and breezy dresses that are bohemian classics by now, as well as a fringed suede vest and matching boot, oversize fringed knits and a pair of platinum leather flared leg pants that will make someone’s luxe glam rock dream come true.

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Carolina Herrera Resort 2018: For resort, Carolina Herrera explored the language of flowers, both literally and otherwise.

Victoria Beckham Resort 2018: Victoria Beckham’s resort 2018 lineup was a true trans-seasonal collection of refined clothes for everyday.

Mugler Resort 2018: David Koma imagined clothes for a modern, sexy superhero for Mugler’s 2018 resort collection.

Lilly Pulitzer Resort 2018: Lilly Pulitzer is known for having resortwear 365 days a year, so for resort 2018, the collection was based around living in that Palm Beach paradise.

Prabal Gurung Resort 2018: The works of London-based Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj informed Prabal Gurung’s resort collection.