Christian Siriano Resort 2018

“Death in Venice” set the tone for Christian Siriano’s resort lineup, which played on a masculine-feminine dynamic with Victorian elements. The designer mined the film’s central character — an androgynous young man in the early 1900s — and produced a range of playful silhouettes and modernized evening in pastels balanced by black and white.

The most inventive takes on the theme were suits that challenged conventional notions of tailoring and eveningwear. Gown-and-coat hybrids, for example, featured split constructions that were both sexy and tough. Traditional men’s wear pinstripes were cut into evening crop tops, blazers with exposed shoulders and various dresses.

Victorian elements were modernized by the use of silver metallic or lacquered lame for a bit of shine on jackets, smocked sleeves on jumpsuits, or dramatic puffed sleeves paired with sleek strapless gowns.

Siriano works with an international clientele, so the range for resort was expectedly diverse. Among pieces geared for Italian holiday makers were voluminous evening gowns in graphic black-and-white and silver metallic fringe, and full skirts in colorful jacquard paired with lacquered knit jersey tops. For his Middle Eastern customer who craves embellishment, there were a couple of heavily beaded gowns that were more literal interpretations of Victorian fashion.

