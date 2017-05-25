Christina Economou Resort 2018

Galleries

Christina Economou’s resort collection was about complimentary counterpoints and a lot of pleats. She worked with a print designer to create a trompe l’oeil pleat print made up of earthy shades of gray, blush, stone and khaki on fluid silk pieces. Then she took the colors of the print and pulled them out into structured solids — white cotton shirts with interesting sleeve details; a green zip-front cotton dress with a short stiff pleated skirt; a sky blue shirtdress with pleated cuffs and utility patch pockets. The detailing gave a good novelty nudge to classic shirts and shirtdresses. The structure was new for Economou, who also worked with softer stuff such as silvery metallic pleated shirts, dresses and fluid pants.