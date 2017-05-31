An impromptu trip to Rome set the tone for Jane Siskin’s Cinq à Sept resort collection, which the designer admits was completely “on a whim.” “We were sprinting off from Paris, we were going to go to Milan and thought to go to Rome and, it’s funny, we had kind of been feeling those iconic bombshells of the Sixties and Seventies — the Sophia Lorens — it all converged and came together,” Siskin explained.

As a result, looks read very feminine. For starters, an “apricot” matte jersey dress with a tied top (which was attached but made to look as a separate piece) had a very dolce vita feel to it — as did all the printed tiered dresses in floral prints. “We love a twirly dress, our costumer loves the movement,” Siskin said. Embellishments were also present in suits and in short cocktail dresses. But there were also a lot of elevated sportswear for everyday pieces that have come to be expected in a Cinq à Sept collection: Floral embroidered military jackets, printed floral shrunken Ts, denim stirrups — even a windbreaker with feather trims.