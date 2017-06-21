Claudia Li Resort 2018

Galleries

For her first resort collection, young designer Claudia Li toyed with the fleeting memory of dreams for a confident collection steeped in tailoring and dramatic shapes. “When you dream and wake up the next day you don’t usually remember every single thing, but you remember flashes of colors or a character or an object,” she said during a walk-through. “So we started to play around with the idea of recording what we dreamt about.”

Fragments of her dreams triggered early stages of the design process — a nurse’s uniform inspired the color pink and apron-like shapes, and a lady in red the bold use of that color. She dived into the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí, referencing their work lightly, as in Webb’s “Absent Minded” painting for the remaining color story and Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” for decorative buttons made of wood and metal on clothing, earrings and shoes.

Li tends to play with volume, this season accenting tailored outerwear, dresses and shirting with balloon sleeves that fall down for extra drama. Shirting, additionally, continued on big collars and exaggerated cuffs. There was a quality of controlled deconstruction in the seaming of asymmetric panels on little cami tops and dresses. But she toned down the conceptual offerings this season and offered up wrinkle-free jersey dresses, boxy apron-like wrapped tops, and comfortable-yet-chic tracksuits to diversify her range.

