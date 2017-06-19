Creatures of Comfort Resort 2018

Galleries

A Twenties beach pajama isn’t exactly a modern concept, but Jade Lai managed to bring it up to date for resort in the awkwardly cool style she’s carved out at Creatures of Comfort. “The collection was inspired by the Twenties with its playfulness and the introduction of looser silhouettes, drop waists and [the] workman’s playsuit,” she said. A delicate white floral was smocked and wrapped into a light off-the-shoulder top and matching cropped pants with a ruffled hem. A white tencel jacquard dress had a Twenties drop waist and slight sailor collar but didn’t look like a period costume. Matching ribbed knit tops and pants took comfort dressing to a few steps above ath-leisure and more structured workwear-inspired looks gave the collection a nice tomboy balance.

