Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2018

At their resort presentation, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs spoke about the idea of a celestial goddess. They looked at Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” and Alexander Calder to draw contrast between light and dark, structure and movement, and delicate versus strong.

“We were really fascinated with this woman, super strong, out of this world, confident warrior,” Cushnie said. Their vision translated quite flawlessly in an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging jumpsuit with metallic appliquès clustered together almost like “constellations” as Cushnie described them. Elsewhere, a black pencil skirt featured silver buttons some of which were half circles and other geometric forms reminiscent of the different moons. But what is a Cushnie et Ochs collection without their signature clean architectural pieces — this time, the duo added some sparkle with stellar beadings.

