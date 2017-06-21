Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018

Galleries

Cynthia Rowley’s latest collection was a strong balance of surfer cool and girly girl aesthetic by mixing ready-to-wear with updated swim styles. “It’s kind of all about the idea of escapism, but not really running away from home, more about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway….[It’s] everything you’d want to take along for the ride,” Rowley revealed. For resort, the lineup included a mix of pretty dresses, such as two charming pink and red floral dress and two white surfer-esque dresses: one more bohemian with ruffles, the second a more mannish and effortlessly chic button-up T dress. There were also super fun getaway pieces: an off-the-shoulder maxi fringe dress, sequin separates and a brocade minidress (from Malhia Kent).

Rowley’s swimsuits and rash guards, which are always sold in limited edition, were prevalent in great colorways and also offered in a lighterweight fabric. Highlights included updated bikinis with perforated and embroidery details. These suits were smartly paired with sportier rtw pieces, like a knit white midi dress.

Rowley’s offering transported you to an amazing weekend mini-vacation, with a nice balance of sporty with pretty, that made the collection shine.

