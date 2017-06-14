Dennis Basso Resort 2018

Galleries

Dennis Basso’s resort collection was quite transportive. “The whole feeling was: the south of France, Provence, summer, lavender in the fields, botanical, young gorgeous girls, chateaus, the riviera and beautiful parties — light and cool and breezy and young and modern and sexy, without showing a lot of skin,” expressed the designer at a preview in his Madison Avenue store.

A floral hand-embroidered chiffon and tulle gown opened the presentation. “I wanted it to be light and textured; sundress meets party dress,” Basso said. On this note, he delivered lace and floral printed gazaar layered gowns as well as three-dimensional details: case in point, a playful botanical printed mini with hand-embroidered feathered hem. Elsewhere, fluid glamorous gowns served an old Hollywood yet modern appeal: for example, a memorable cream hand pleated chiffon gown with knotted bodice which featured a matching blouse underlay. “This could be a wedding dress — with the blouse for the ceremony, without it for the party” Basso noted.

Basso is known for his furs so the way to approach them in this context was again, as lightly as possible. The standout: a cream gradient mink, sable and fawn vest, which he paired with the airiest of georgette pants.

