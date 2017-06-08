Dion Lee Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Dion Lee opened Australia Fashion Week a few weeks ago right outside the Sydney Opera House, a feat no other designer can claim. It was a big moment for the designer, who introduced men’s wear there and came full circle as he had shown one of his first collections inside one of the venues there early on. Naturally there was a nautical spirit influenced by the location’s proximity to the sea.

Lee has become known for strong, sexy silhouettes. This collection was fluid, more relaxed and more sensual. Notable were his evening gowns in khaki, navy and red bonded satin that featured draped ribbons that wrapped and fell around the body. An asymmetric draped top cut with bonded satin stitched onto lace mesh had a similar feminine quality and appeared casual when styled with updated track pants with a wrapped front. Other nods to ath-leisure included vivid blue jersey dresses with perforated skirts that allowed the fabric to drop, and waterproof knit swimwear. Washi paper knitwear made to look like towels in primary colors bridged the ready-to-wear and swim divide.

Signature tailoring created parallels between the men’s and women’s silhouettes, like updated blazers for men with considered design details. He tacked utility details on the front of double-layer wool bomber jackets, coated cotton outerwear for the appearance of a raincoat and updated shirting with playfully pleated cuff details. Lee ended a walk-through, saying, “What I enjoy about men’s is it can be more restrained and more daywear.”

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Public School Resort 2018: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne reimagined the perfect items from their childhoods growing up in New York in the Nineties.

Marc Jacobs Resort 2018: Marc Jacobs put together a festive, pretty, mildly nostalgic collection embellished to capture beauty in motion for resort.

Chloé Resort 2018: The French fashion house’s interim season between Clare Waight Keller and Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s tenure’s was full of bohemian greatest hits.

Alice + Olivia Resort 2018: Stacey Bendet twisted American sportswear and classics with feminine flair in a message of optimism for resort.

Monique Lhuillier Resort 2018: Monique Lhuillier expanded her offerings for resort, introducing knits and a wider array of separates to the collection.