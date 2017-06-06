Edun Resort 2018

Galleries

“Here, the whole feel is this combination of color blocking with this very deep artisanal and hand-crafted element which is really the signature we want to give to Edun,” said Edun chief executive officer Julien Labat of the resort collection.

“During the trip in Ghana a lot of the artisans we had a chance to work with were telling us “please tell the people that this is from Ghana; which is why we developed the “made in ghana”phrase on the batik; then we also got really inspired by the souvenir shops over there,” Labat explained. The result, colorful Logo T-shirts and shorts that looked like they were literally from a souvenir shop but with the kind of construction found perhaps at a fashion boutique.

Edun’s collaboration with artisans was strongly reinforced by Labat this season. Knitwise, he explained, that they worked with wool farms in Madagascar to develop a unique open cable-knitted mohair, and a caftan in a bi-color plisse stitch with oversize fringe; Another particular collaboration brought about a stripe cloth weave done by traditional woodlooms by the artisans of Mariama Fashion Productions — amongst others.

“We want this Edun girl to be really modern, she cares about what she is wearing — everything is being filtered by us but its really about having this strong style,” he concluded.

