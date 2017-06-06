Elie Saab Resort 2018

Galleries

An under-the-sea theme coursed through Elie Saab’s resort collection, where intricately beaded gowns featured a wavy pattern and seafoam chiffon dresses evoked the transparency of water.

Known for his over-the-top glamour, Saab is trying to cater to a more casual world. Thus, there was an undercurrent of increased separates. Still, dressed down in the hands of Saab means an allover embroidered T-shirt paired with sleek crepe pants and leather jackets; most memorably a snakeskin moto.

While there was a notable effort toward strengthening daywear, Saab isn’t abandoning his glam-seeking customer, to whom he also offered his wide-lace assortment: a coral-colored halter gown featuring chiffon ruffled columns was striking.

