Elie Tahari Resort 2018

Elie Tahari designed his heavily embellished resort collection with the mind-set of traveling and escapism. While inspiration behind the collection’s prints or color palette was not clear, it was designed to take the Tahari girl to the tropics and white beaches. The palette ranged from a selection of bougainvillea pinks to brighter “South Seas” aquas, with rich purples, reds and oranges throughout. There was an abundance of details and embellishments, from flower and feather appliqués to “the trippiest of 3-D flowers” and laser-cut details. There was plenty of party attire, from textured dresses to separates, like a velvet off-the-shoulder top with full-fringe details. Pants were cut much wider and taller instead of previous “skinny” pants, which was noted as new for the season. The best pieces included trucker-style jackets, for instance, a white style with laser-cut back details and 3-D flower appliqués.

