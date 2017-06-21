Elizabeth Kennedy Resort 2018

Galleries

On Tuesday night, Elizabeth Kennedy invited guests to Moda Operandi’s Madison Avenue showroom for a look at her 15-piece debut fine jewelry collection, launching exclusively with the online retailer. It stands as a natural progression to her elegant eveningwear, adding a “layer of formality and glamour” to round out cocktail looks.

The impetus for the jewelry range was a vintage bow necklace that balanced modern design and antiquity. The big statement piece was a similar bow necklace in white gold and diamonds that was fully articulated to mold to the neck. A ring and earrings took on similar elements. The rest of the range consisted of classics — infinity bands, stud earrings, matrix bracelets in white gold and diamond pairings — along with more graphic earrings in yellow and black diamonds.

Stemming from the jewelry launch, the designer’s resort collection incorporated hardware and beading as both decorative flourish and jewelry accents. A fully fashioned gown with Swarovski rhinestones was the most literal, and daring, interpretation — and featured a tough, hardware bow choker neckline. A blush gown with sequined skirt and suit with beaded swirls treated the inspiration lightly. Elsewhere, the designer looked to Slim Aarons’ “Poolside Gossip” series for a vibrant color palette and overall mod sensibility. A bold yellow column gown was graphic and elegant while a green chandelier gown was sexy and playful. Other highlights included cocktail separates that build into wardrobe staples, like a fluted skirt with matching strapless top, and a white peplum blouse with sheer sleeves.

