Emilia Wickstead Resort 2018

Emilia Wickstead’s debut resort collection paid homage to Frida Kahlo’s wardrobe with a modern twist. “Our color palette was inspired by Picasso, but it was actually a modern take on Frida Kahlo’s wardrobe. It’s where a lot of this whimsical, kind of nostalgic print comes about…the mixture of the flower with the polka dots,” Wickstead explained. A beautiful trench and gold and silver holiday-centric dresses proved a strong point of the interpretation. Solid dresses in shades of blue, green and orange “straight from her [Kahlo’s] paint pots” accompanied dreamlike floral printed skirts and dresses.

Wickstead treats her first pre-season as part of her full, upcoming spring collection. Her new high-waisted denim from fall was giving a light wash, with signature blush pink “EW” initials sewn on the front pocket, and will be carried into spring. Importance was also put on creating a collection that appropriate for everyday wear and to take away on holiday — with an abundance of little separates, merino wool knits, easy long dresses and a beautiful trans-seasonal trenchcoat.

“What’s important about the ready-to-wear is we have your easy key-pieces, where you enter into ‘Emilia Wickstead World,’ but when it comes to show time, you’ll always have those extraordinary, fashion-forward [pieces],” Wickstead explained. This thought, combined with the large increase in her U.S. sales from wholesale, placed importance on creating great, easily wearable shirts for resort. All of which are adored with sleeve treatments, gatherings and little ties, embodying Wickstead’s claim, “we always have a little bit of twist on things.”

