Escada Resort 2018

As fashion muses go, it’s hard to beat Isabella Rosellini, on whom the Escada design team based its resort collection. She’s beautiful, stylish, independent, philanthropic — and she has Swedish roots, just like Escada founder Margaretha Ley.

The majority of the collection was cut from classic silhouettes — cigarette pants, shift dresses, angora ski sweaters and slightly retro lightweight wool jackets, all designed in wrinkle-free, packable fabrics. While the company looks for a new creative director, it felt like the studio stayed in the safe zone with traditional shapes, but went bold with color — bright yellow, orange and pink. The tones perked up the looks, though they won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

But not to worry — the resort collection was vast. Its breadth spanning beyond bright classics to include holiday fare, such as a nice metallic jacquard jacket, and sport, including puffer parkas that looked just as on-point as those from some of the trendier European luxury houses. There’s also a new lounge capsule collection of satin pajamalike robes and separates in blush and gray that acted as a major upgrade to ordinary sweats.

For the Escada Sport collection, it covered knits, denim, crisp white shirts and little black dresses done with subtle rhinestone details and got in on the current resurgence of logo-mania with a range of branded T-shirts.