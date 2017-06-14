Figue Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Stephanie von Watzdorf’s aesthetic is banked on the global gypset of the utmost bohemian order, so certain far-flung elements — caftans, gauzy beach dresses and pom-poms and tassels galore — remain consistent. But for resort, von Watzdorf added a little Janis Joplin rock edge, via leopard prints, pink and black color combos and some wild faux furs into the already very eclectic mix. “I saw a documentary on her six months ago, and it just told me I needed to dig a little deeper into her spirit,” von Watzdorf said. “It’s a lot about layering elements that don’t necessarily go together but work beautifully.”

A cropped black vest with black caviar beading was worn over a black peasant shirt and pink psychedelic printed pants. A shaggy faux fur jacket came over a white tuxedo shirt with a gold sequined bib and cool navy pajama pants that zipped up the side. A patterned woven kimono jacket clashed in the best way with printed pants. At a time when the luxe bohemian look has gone far and wide up and down the fashion food chain, Figue’s details stand out. Von Watzdorf’s beading is gorgeous and hand-done. Her pom-poms and tassels are a cut above. “We go through sometimes 10 rounds of them sending us samples, to the point where one of the owners of the tassel-makers wanted to strangle me,” she said. “He said, ‘I’ve never worked so hard making the perfect tassels, Madame Stephanie.’”

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Reem Acra Resort 2018: Reem Acra’s resort collection was all about clean evening separates and bold color blocking.

Nicole Miller Resort 2018: The classic Nicole Miller girl exudes an edgy vibe, and for this resort collection, this was no exception.

Erdem Resort 2018: The designer drew inspiration from the surrealist paintings of Sylvia Fein to the abstract collages of the German Dada artist Hannah Höch.

RtA Resort 2018: Eighties’ and Nineties’ influences were mixed and matched in this glamorous resort collection infused with a rock’n’roll appeal.

Tadashi Shoji Resort 2018: The designer channeled Jane Birkin for a collection of flirty separates and a bohemian spirit.

Erika Cavallini Resort 2018: Sartorial elements were introduced in this resort collection celebrating an effortless elegance.