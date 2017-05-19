Flagpole Resort 2018

Flagpole’s resort 2018 collection made a case that signature swimsuits in an updated colorway, paired with stunning visuals, make for a fresh collection. From designers Jaime Barker and Megan Balch, the line features figure-flattering swimwear with pristine tailoring. For their new collection, the seasoned designers created an array of swimwear and beach ready-to-wear in a fall-inspired palette of muted and soft maroons and blues. Shot at La Muralla Roja in Alicante, Spain, the location perfectly embodied the spirit and palette of the collection. The new hues were introduced to their signature color-blocked design on both classic and new styles. Standout shapes include a backless one-piece, underwire one-piece and a cropped rash-guard with inside shelf bra. The girls also brought back the front tie style and applied it to a strapless one-piece. Rtw that successfully translates from beach to street includes chic maroon, side-slit palazzo pants; quick-dry trouser boardshorts, and an array of cover-up-esque skirts and knit tops.