Fleur Du Mal Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Jennifer Zuccarini presented a quintessential resort collection with a lingerie twist. For her newest offering, Zuccarini presented both Fleur du Mal’s holiday and resort collections. For holiday, inspiration stemmed from Japanese photographer and artist Nobuyoshi Araki, whose work includes a mix of sensual florals with bondage. This provocative feel could be seen throughout the holiday collection — a great red, floral button-up paired with a tougher, patent leather skirt — and translated into holiday — a chic white corseted set of shorts and matching strapless top. There was also a beautiful selection of holiday lingerie created from fragrance-infused lace, through a capsule collection with French fragrance company Kilian.

While resort included lingerie details, the selection was much brighter and channeled resort to a T through both ready-to-wear separates and great swim offerings. There were great highlighter colors that were balanced out with indigos and navies as well as a pretty palm print, as per a one-shoulder dress with U-shaped high leg slit. Highlights in swim included new high leg, high-waist brightly colored bikinis as well as velvet swimwear. In ready-to-wear, the strongest pieces included “matchy-matchy” sets — like a pink silk twill “denim” pant and tank as well as a black burnout silk bustier tank-and-pant set. The collection was sexy but cool, and perfect to wear from the beach to a party.

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.