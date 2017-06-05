Gabriela Hearst Resort 2018

Galleries

“For me, materials are very, very important so it always starts there, but this time, I wanted to play also with color,” said Gabriela Hearst at her showroom resort appointment. Hearst, as are her clothes, is particularly cool and relaxed even in the midst of the CFDA awards which she is nominated for. Her collections are always without fuzz but with plenty of substance.

For starters, there was a white belted mid-length dress in linen that Hearst explained has been developed with aloe. “Linen can be quite rough to the touch; this one feels very soft, it moisturizes your skin.” Her denim puff jacket is also water-resistant, reversible and lined in the softest cashmere possible. The trenches — either corseted on the inside for a perfect fit or pleated at the bottom with sheer panels — were made with top of the line silk wool.

As for her heritage pieces — which have become a constant and important factor in establishing her aesthetic as something more than just luxurious minimal clothes — Hearst, reinterpreted her father’s poncho pattern in sweaters, while a Seventies mochila her friend gifted her showed up in a cashmere version.

The shoes were also noteworthy, a crochet mixed with croc moccasin gave all the looks a global spirit while keeping things comfortable. As Hearst explained, the shoes are intended to look good and feel good. “I like shoes to be comfortable, I am not in the business of torturing women.”

