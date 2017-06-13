Galvan Resort 2018

Known for elegant evening dresses with a minimalist bent, Galvan took a different approach for resort with a noticeable focus on separates and playful color combinations. The collection took inspiration from Peru, incorporating playful tassel embroidery along roomy trousers and a vibrant color story of hot pink, teal, red and magenta in a cheeky llama print. The print was imposed on little camisole tops, jackets and full-length dresses, as well as the aforementioned trousers or slightly flared pants for a playful take on destination dressing. There was some great movement courtesy of the fringe adorning a tailored blazer, along with a sexy red wrap dress, or along the bust of a jumpsuit with built-in corset. The easy evening dresses they’ve become known for were sleek as ever and came in the season’s color palette along with some sheer panels for that hint of bedroom seduction. Most noteworthy were the matching separates that not only provided a fail-safe way to approach evening but also multiwear opportunity as separates to justify a purchase.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Sandy Liang Resort 2018: The overall tone was noticeably quieter, more relaxed, but retained that playful dose of subversion to keep things modern.

Brock Collection Resort 2018: Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock brought fairytale romance into modern reality.

Pamella Roland Resort 2018: Pamella Roland’s starting point for her newest collection took place in her own backyard.

Redemption Resort 2018: The inspiration for the collection is “aristocratic grunge.”

Rodebjer Resort 2018: The designer offered up a lot of layers to transition from party to street, strict to mildly wild.

Sonia Rykiel Resort 2018: The Sonia Rykiel girl took a trip to California and returned to Paris refreshed.