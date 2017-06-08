Haney Resort 2018

Galleries

For resort, Mary Alice Haney was inspired by the Seventies era, cool vibe of the leading ladies in Warren Beatty’s film “Shampoo.” The reference is undeniable in her look book and infused the whole collection of cocktail garments, Haney’s “bread and butter.” Highlights included a textured little black dress with raffia and sequins, and a shimmery, light pink slipdress that revealed a pop of hot pink on the reverse as the model walked.

“With Haney, it’s the sexiness but focusing on one area. It’s not an overkill of sexiness,” the designer explained. Cocktail dresses and separates adhered to this theory with the appropriate amount of revealing cuts and slits. A bold red “pajama-inspired” silk and lace slipdress hit the mark with just the right amount of suggestive — and coolness. Resort was also the first season for Haney to introduce a caftan, which is specially tailored to the body’s curves and will be offered to customers in customizable colors.

