Hellessy Resort 2018

Sylvie Millstein loves a good statement top. So much so that her resort lineup was brimming with inventive new takes on classic shirting, featuring deconstruction, generous cuts and some literal twists. Shirting in general has that transitional quality of day to evening, and in Millstein’s hands, an element of mannish yet seductive allure.

Though it may sound as if a shirting-heavy lineup could turn repetitive, the designer kept things interesting and fresh with different textiles and deconstructed treatments. An iteration of an exposed-shoulder top from a couple of seasons back was reinterpreted in silk for a play on undone sexiness, and also in a sophisticated buffalo check that challenged the fabric to be evening-appropriate. Open-sleeve treatments on these and others offered up versatility in wear and a streetwear leaning. Purposefully offset necklines, spiral puff sleeves, asymmetric sleeve lengths and various textiles gave the lineup range.

Along with shirting, there was a thread of fluidity and ease. Millstein began resort with an aim to introduce more color, homing in on a cerulean blue, and ultimately turning to the work of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer for his use of the color and eventually his depictions of fabric as beautiful drapes. She complemented her top offerings with flowy sash-adorned navy pants, teal plissé trousers, and hybrid bottoms of satin and denim for the appearance of extreme cuffs or boots. Elsewhere, evening offerings like matching crocheted stripe sets and a silk floral jacquard blouse with a cape overlay were novel yet elegant. “At the end of the day a woman has to want to buy it and wear it,” Millstein mused during a walk-through. “We’re not avant-garde or overly complicated. It’s about having a piece you can wear multiple ways.”

