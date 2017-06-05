J.Mendel Resort 2018

Galleries

For resort, Gilles Mendel was inspired by the idea of “extravagant dresses and furs that could fit perfectly in a photograph of Slim Aarons.” He focused on the glamour of the Seventies and Sixties — specifically hot spots such as the Hôtel du Cap, Il Pellicano and Las Brisas. No matter the inspirational locale, Mendel remains devoted to feminine decadence.

“She’s really put together for many occasions, not just for her pool party,” he said. He approached each look with a mentality of ease and cool, balancing opulence with light, flowing and sheer fabrics. A loose-fitting metallic sequined silk chiffon dress in cream was his answer to easy daytime dressing, while minis embellished with ostrich feathers and stacked sequins lent a retro feel for a glamorous night. Elegant caftans channeled Elizabeth Taylor, and Mendel’s signature hand-pleating was most notably present in a striking cobalt caped gown.

Fur for resort? “Why not?” Mendel said. The collection ships in November anyway. He tweaked classic furs for every occasion — a fur collar to accessorize a dress, a full-length chinchilla vest to pair with a navy sequined jumpsuit, and a black cross mink cape and oversized intarsia mink coat ready to glam-up all manner of evening options.

