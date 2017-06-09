Jeffrey Dodd Resort 2018

Galleries

Jeffrey Dodd’s vibrant, debut resort collection was inspired by the bird of paradise flower. “I took the saturated colors of the flower that kind of clash and go,” he explained. A terrific long red tank paired with embellished pants embodied this contrast well.

“Our red carpet dressing has gone up a lot in the past couple of months, so we’re expanding cocktail dresses, evening gowns, but it’s also important to have daywear,” he noted. Standouts included chic bias-cut dress with chiffon overlay, a design element that has become a signature for Dodd, as well as hand-embellished dresses and jumpsuits.

The designer presented his first collection of shoes — each pump as vibrant and sleek as his collection.

